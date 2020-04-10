'Ensure Lockdown Compliance, Prevent social & Religious Gatherings': MHA To States, UTs

In view of the ensuing festivals, the Centre on Friday asked the states and union territories to strictly adhere to the ongoing 21-day lockdown and not allow any social or religious gathering and procession. The Union Home Ministry also said that appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content.

According to the MHA, it has been communicated to states and UTs to inform district authorities and field agencies on the specific prohibitions as mentioned in the 'Consolidated Guidelines of MHA on Lockdown measures on containment of COVID-19' and that they should take all required precautionary/preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

“Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against the circulation of any objectionable content,” the MHA said in their communication.

Additionally, it stated that the guideline’s respective provisions should be circulated among public authorities, social or religious organisations and citizens, saying that violations of any lockdown measures can be met with an action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the IPC.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video conference, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended. The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in India rose to 6761on Friday, out of which 206 people have died from the infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. "Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

