'India Ready To Do Whatever Is Possible': PM Modi Emphatic In Reply To Israel's Netanyahu

After Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked PM Modi for lifting the ban over the export of Hydroxychloroquine to Israel, PM Modi replied to his counterpart saying that India is ready to help its friends in these dire times. The development comes after several countries including the USA reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of the anti-malarial drug which has been recommended as a prophylactic against Covid for those who are at high risk. India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade on March 25 banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine; however, soon after, it decided to open it's export on humanitarian grounds.

We have to jointly fight this pandemic.



India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.



Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu https://t.co/jChdGbMnfH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Israel thanks PM Modi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is a good friend of Narendra Modi thanked his Indian counterpart on Thursday for his decision to approve the supply of hydroxychloroquine to Israel. An Israel health ministry official reportedly informed the state broadcasters that India has made an exception and permitted the export of the drug to Israel. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had thanked PM Modi for relieving the restrictions on the supply of HCQ to the US. Trump had also praised PM Modi's leadership, saying that he was not only helping India but the entire humanity in the fight against coronavirus.

Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel.



All the citizens of Israel thank you! 🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HdASKYzcK4 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 9, 2020

