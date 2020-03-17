BIG: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Confirms He'll Take Up Rajya Sabha Seat; Says 'will Speak After'

In his first response after being nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has confirmed that he will take the oath. He has also added that he will explain why he accepted the nomination by the President after he takes the oath.

Gogoi said: "I'll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha."

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. The President has under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. Gogoi had retired after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. He was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 last year.

Gogoi gave judgement on several landmark cases namely - Ayodhya dispute land case, review judgment in the Rafale case, contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJI office under RTI, Sabarimala review verdict. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgement.

