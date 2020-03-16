The Debate
'Politician Or judge All Along?' Asks TMC MP Over Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Nomination To RS

Politics

Reacting to ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nod to Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called him a 'Greedy Lord' and asked if he was a 'politician or judge all along'

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
TMC

In a sharp reaction to former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called him a 'Greedy Lord' and asked if he was a 'politician or judge all along.'

Listing out the most significant verdicts pronounced by Ranjan Gogoi as the CJI, Mahua Moitra alleged that he 'directed the NRC exercise', 'hurried hearings' on the Ayodhya verdict and 'refused to hear' the Jammu and Kashmir habeas corpus. The TMC also accused the former CJI of 'gaining immunity from the law' in his sexual harassment case. 

In her Tweet targeting Ranjan Gogoi, the TMC MP mentioned the NRC exercise in Assam, the massively significant Ayodhya verdict, the pleas over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, among others.

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Former CJI Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Nod; Asks 'Is It Quid Pro Quo?'

READ | President Ram Nath Kovind Nominates Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi To Rajya Sabha

Owaisi questions former CJI Gogoi's Rajya Sabha nod

Questioning the nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, asked if it was 'Quid pro quo?', echoing his 'Supreme, Not Infallible' comment on the Supreme Court's judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. Owaisi also questioned how the independence of the judiciary will remain after the inclusion of a former judge into the legislative body. 

READ | It's A Shame That BJP Wrecking Law For Rajya Sabha Polls: Chidambaram

President nominates Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, according to a notification issued by the Centre. Under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, the President has nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in the Upper house due to the retirement of one of the nominated member.

Ranjan Gogoi had retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. While 51 seats in Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in April, five more in June, one in July and 11 in November this year.

READ | Sharad Pawar Leads List Of 7 Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Candidates Set For Unopposed Election

First Published:
COMMENT
