Ex-Karnataka 'Singham' Cop Annamalai Kuppusamy Joins BJP; To Add Teeth To Tamil Nadu Unit

Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka Police, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party at party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. The joining was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan.

"I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to join this organisation. It is a great honour and a privilege for me. I have come to this party as a loyal soldier," the former IPS officer told reporters.

On the occasion, Murugan said his party is attracting many people from many sectors and many sections in Tamil Nadu and called Annamalai an important asset and addition to the state unit.

After formally joining the party, the ex-cop met BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh where he was greeted and congratulated.

Hailing from Karur in Tamil Nadu, the former Karnataka cadre IPS officer has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru South as well as Superintendent of Police in Udupi and Chikmagalur districts. Annamalai earned the reputation of tough police after he dealt with the 2017 riots in Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru and took on criminals, radicalisation and communal elements in the coastal Karnataka region.

After serving as a police officer for many years, Kuppusamy quit his job following the death of a close friend in 2019. He then took to organic farming in his hometown, and also started the ‘We the Leaders Foundation’ to help youth acquire better job opportunities.

(With ANI inputs) (Photo: Twitter)

