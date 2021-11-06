Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent To 14-days Judicial Custody In PMLA Case

In a setback to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a Mumbai sessions court on Saturday remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in connection to a money laundering case. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought nine days custody for additional probing, the court denied it the same. The 73-year-old NCP leader was arrested by ED on Monday in connection to a money laundering case after 12 hours of investigation.

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

On Monday, Anil Deshmukh was arrested and later was sent to ED custody till November 6, in connection to a PMLA case. In course of the investigation, ED claimed that there are 13 companies controlled by Deshmukh's family and another 14 controlled by his associates which have been utilized for the purpose of infusion of 'ill-gotten' money of Anil Deshmukh. The agency also noted that the ex-Maharashtra HM was also 'directly involved' in the offence of money laundering - referring to Param Bir Singh's accusation of collecting Rs 100 crores.

Moreover, his son - Hrishikesh Deshmukh has also been summoned for questioning in a money laundering case by the ED. Fearing arrest, Hrishikesh has moved a Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail and sought seven days time for appearing before the ED. The agency has already attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members. It has also arrested Sanjiv Palande - Deshmukh's personal secretary, along with Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant) for their alleged involvement in the money laundering of Rs 4 crore.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Sachin Vaze had been given a target of 'accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the then-Home minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh himself has reportedly fled the country amid multiple extortion cases slapped against him.