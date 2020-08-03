4 Bihar Cops Already Probing Sushant Case May Also Be Quarantined, 5 Days After Arrival

After Patna City SSP Vinay Tiwary's institutionalized quarantine by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday evening after the former's arrival, BMC sources have informed Republic that the same action is now also likely to be taken on the four-member team from Bihar Police that has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case for days now.

The city's municipal body is likely to release a statement soon. BMC officials have cited protocols in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, though any belated quarantining of the Bihar cops will leave little doubt that the action is for the sole purpose of hampering the probe.

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari has been sent by Bihar Police to monitor and further investigate Patna-born late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe being carried out by both, Mumbai and Bihar Police simultaneously. He has, however, been placed under quarantine at a facility in Goregaon in Mumbai for 14 days. Tiwari has claimed that he will be filing for an exemption from the quarantine from competent authorities as he is on special duty in Mumbai.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has termed the development as 'not right' while the Bihar DGP is attempting to contact his Maharashtra counterpart. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the Sushant case.

