Sushant Case Top-cop's Quarantine Shocks Kangana Ranaut: 'What's This? Gunda Raj?'

Team Kangana Ranaut on Monday expressed its shock over the forcible quarantine of a senior Bihar police officer sent to probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, alleging that there was a 'Gunda Raj' in the city.

Senior officer IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was deployed by the Bihar Police to monitor and lead the probe into Sushant's death after reports of non-cooperation by Mumbai Police reached Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. However, Tiwary on Sunday was forced to remain under home quarantine for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Team Kangana Ranaut said that if the truth behind Sushant's death was not unraveled, no outsider would ever be safe again in Mumbai, requesting the PMO to take over the case. The Bihar top-cop arrived in the city days after a 4-member Bihar Police team that wasn't quarantined and is probing facets of Sushant's death that the Mumbai Police appeared to have not done despite almost 50 days having elapsed since Sushant's death.

Read: Sushant Singh Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Briefs Maharashtra CM Uddhav

Read: Disha Salian File Deleted: Patna SP, Who Takes Over Sushant Case, Reacts To Alleged Report

Senior Bihar Police officer quarantined

Bihar Police DGP took to Facebook to reveal the shocking development saying, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Vinay Tiwari had assured the people saying that the investigation was going in the right direction adding that senior officials were also satisfied with the investigation. "Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case," he said.

Read: Sushant Singh Case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari 'forcibly Quarantined' By BMC, Says Bihar DGP

Read: Sushant's Sister Expresses Shock At Patna IPS Vinay Tiwary's 14-day Home Quarantine By BMC

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.