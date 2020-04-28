Fresh Attacks On COVID Warriors In Surat & Vadodra; Those Attacked Now To Be Tested

A shocking incident has come to light where COVID warriors were attacked even when they were risking their lives to make sure that people have all that they require during the tough times of lockdown.

In Surat, several police officers were attacked by migrant workers who had been staying in the area. The police were carrying out patrolling duties to make sure that the workers in that vicinity were safe and secure and that they did not need anything such as foodgrains, etc. At around 10 am, when the police officials reached there, several workers came out of their houses and started attacking the police officers.

Around 16 people have been detained and are likely to be booked under the Disaster Management Act, rioting among other things. At least three police officers have also sustained several head injuries and arm injuries. All of them have been shifted to Surat Civil Hospital for further treatment.

A similar incident that took place on Monday in Vadodara as well where police officers were attacked by a mob in a red zone named Nagarwada. Ten people had been booked and arrested for the attack. On Tuesday, shockingly, five of the ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated as per the procedure. The police officers who were attacked and others who were on duty inside the police station will now have to get tested.