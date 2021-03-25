From Delhi Jal Board's Plea To Rohingyas' 'illegal Detention', Cases Before SC On Mar 26

On March 26, the Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From Bhima Koregaon violence accused Gautam Navlakha's bail plea to the plea of the Delhi Jal Board, here are a few important cases that are on the list of the apex court for Friday.

1. Bail plea of Gautam Navlakha

On Friday, the Supreme Court will once again hear the bail plea of Bhima Koregaon violence accused Gautam Navlakha. On Thursday, at the request of the National Investigation Agency, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing and scheduled it on Friday as the first item on the list of cases in front of the board.

2. Delhi Jal Board's plea

The plea of the Delhi Jal Board is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court of India on Friday. The CJI on Thursday noted that this was a matter of fundamental rights for water, and directed the government of Punjab and Haryana to maintain the status quo on the water supply to Delhi till tomorrow after the Delhi Jal Board claimed that water supply can be reduced to 25 percent because of closing of canal gates.

3. Plea of the detained Rohingyas

The top court on Friday will also hear the plea of the Rohingyas, who were detained in Jammu and Kashmir. Prashant Bhushan, who will be representing the Rohingyas before the bench of the Chief Justice, has demanded that the Rohingyas be given refugee identification card.

4. Plea related to Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election

The plea related to the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election is also listed before the top court for Friday. In relation to the plea that is all set to be heard by Chief Justice, a caveat was filed on Thursday by the UP government.

Last Saturday a PIL was moved before the apex court challenging the order of Allahabad High Court. The applicant has alleged that he was not heard by the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and a stay was put on the seat reservation list of 2015. The bench had said that the reservation of seats will be finalized by adopting 2015 as the base year.

5. Jagannath Temple matter

A matter related to the management of Odisha's Jagganath Temple can come up before the apex court on Thursday. The applicant has requested to appoint a committee for the temple, which is at present being managed by the state government.

