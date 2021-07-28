From Gandhi Family Income Tax To INX Media Case, Key Matters In Top Courts On July 29

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a number of important cases on Thursday, July 29 including the hearing of pleas on the Gandhi family income tax matter, ISRO Espionage case, and actor Juhi Chawla's plea against the implementation of 5G in India.

The following matters will be heard by the Delhi HC on Thursday:

Plea against politicians for 'stocking' drugs

The HC will continue hearing a plea seeking to conduct an inquiry into the distribution of medicines by cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and another application seeking inquiry against AAP MLA Praveen Kumar and others like Gautam Gambhir Foundation for distributing oxygen cylinders.

On the last date of the hearing, Delhi's Drug Control Department told the court that it has initiated proceedings against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation, as well as AAP legislators Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain for unauthorized stocking of medical drugs and oxygens.

Gandhi Family Income Tax Assessment Matter

The HC is set to hear the pleas filed by top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, against the transfer of their income tax assessment to the Central circle. The court had sought the response of the Income Tax Department. However, on the last date of hearing the matter was adjourned as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta wasn't available.

Juhi Chawla's Plea against 5G

The court will hear the application filed by actor Juhi Chawla for tweaking the high court order which had dismissed her suit against the implementation of 5G in India. Chawla has sought for changing the word dismissed to "rejected".

Espionage Case: ED moves HC against Journalist Rajeev Sharma

The Delhi HC will hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging a trial court order directing it to give ECIR copy to freelance Journalist Rajeev Sharma in a money-laundering matter connected to the ISRO Espionage case.

Money Laundering case against Newsclick

The HC will continue hearing on plea by MS PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd and its Founder Prabir Purkayastha’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

On the last date of the hearing, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to Purkayastha.

AAP's Plea against Change of Income Tax Circle

The court will hear a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging the decision to transfer their IT assessments from one circle to another. On the last date of the hearing, the court had sought a response from the Income Tax Department over the plea filed by the political party which is headed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

-----

In the Rouse Avenue Court

INX Media Case

The court will continue hearing the INX Media case against former finance minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others. The matter is being adjourned for the past few dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.