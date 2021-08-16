From Pegasus Spyware To Dhanbad Judge Death Probe: Key Cases In SC & Delhi HC On August 17

The Supreme Court on August 17 will hear proceedings in an array of crucial matters. Much talked about pleas such as the alleged Pegasus spy on politicians, activists and journalists to the mysterious and suspicious death of the Dhanbad Judge are on cause lists of the Court. Also, the Delhi High Court is set to hear a matter on SIT probe in the Delhi Cantt Rape incident and decide on the seating capacity of Delhi Metros in view of COVID-19.

In the Supreme Court

Pegasus Snoopgate

Supreme Court will continue to hear a batch of petitions, including that of veteran journalist and former Editor of Hindu Newspaper, N Ram, and others, seeking court-monitored probe into the reports of government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists.

Dhanbad Judge Death Probe

The ApeX Court will hear the suo motu cognizance (SMC) writ petition related to the death of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dhanbad, Uttam Anand.

SC will further hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, seeking directions to the Centre and State governments to grant ‘X’ category security to all judicial officers, along with the SMC case.

West Bengal Coal Mining Scam

Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the appeal filed by the key accused, Anup Majee and also Mamata govt against the Calcutta High Court's order sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining case “without the state’s consent”.

The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister of West Bengal government, Mamata Banerjee is being probed in the alleged scam and has also been served a notice in the case. On one of the hearings, the Apex Court had stayed the arrest of the accused, Majee till further hearing in the case.

Azam Khan Son's Bail

The Top Court will hear the petition filed by Mohd Abdullah Azam khan, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Azam Khan, seeking bail in a forgery case.

UNITECH Promoter Case

The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the Unitech promoter, Sanjay Chandra case. The matter pertains to a criminal case which started initially with one complaint lodged in 2015 and later joined by 173 other home buyers of UNITECH projects- 'Wild Flower Country' and 'Anthea Project'- both situated in Gurugram.

Plea Challenging ED Director's Appointment

The Court will hear the PIL filed by NGO- Common Cause, challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) that resulted in extending his tenure from two to three years.

In Delhi High Court

The Court will continue hearing the petition filed by Delhi Cantt rape victim's kin seeking an SIT probe in the matter.

Will continue hearing the petition against the Delhi government's decision of 100 per cent seating in metro, buses and public transport in view of COVID protocols.

Court to continue hearing a petition seeking all weekly markets to operate with all relevant precautions.

