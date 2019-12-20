Gauhati HC Junks Govt's Plea Challenging Internet Restoration In Assam Amid CAA Protests

Ten days after first snapping internet services, the Gauhati High Court on Friday has dismissed a plea by the Assam government challenging its order to restore internet services throughout the state by 5 PM. The government had restored services throughout the state earlier in the day after the High Court ordered it do so on Thursday. While day-time curfew has been lifted in Assam, night-time curfew is still on in Guwahati as revealed by Assam police.

Gauhati HC dismisses state plea

NBF condemns unprovoked attack on Assamese news channel by security forces amid protests

Anti-CAA protests in Assam

The anti-CAA protests first started in Assam after the parliament passed the amended Citizenship Act on December 10. The government has revealed that 136 cases of vandalism & other related crimes have been registered and that police have arrested 190 persons in connection with the recent spate of violence. While day-time curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati, the internet was sapped throughout the state. Four people have died in the anti-CAA protests, succumbing to injuries due to police firing. The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

CAA protests: Situation improves drastically in Assam, internet services restored

BJP MLAs urge CM to resolve issues

Amid the major agitation against the ruling Assam government, BJP MLAs on Thursday, have asked CM Sarbananda Sonowal to talk to PM Narendra Modi to resolve the issue, according to reports. BJP MLAs have been reportedly stranded in Guwahati and unable to go their constituencies, fearing public anger and protests mainly led by All Assam Student Union (AASU). 12 MLAs have reportedly met with the CM asking him to assure protection of Assam's interests.

Assam govt to lift curfew and restore internet on Tuesday after anti-CAA protests

Govt announces jobs, land law amid protests

In a bid to quell the rising protests, the Assam government on Monday announced that it would fill up 55,000 vacant posts across the state within six months, according to PTI. Meanwhile, to alleviate protestors fearing loss of the indigenous culture of Assam, state minister Patowary on Wednesday told reporters that his government is looking at bringing a law to protect the land of the indigenous people. Protests are still ongoing in various parts of the state where five columns of Army have been deployed, apart from the Assam rifles which are already stationed in the state.

Invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks: Assam CM