Assam Govt To Lift Curfew And Restore Internet On Tuesday After Anti-CAA Protests

In a major relief to the residents of Assam, the state government on Monday, has announced the lifting of curfew completely from Tuesday. Assam's P.W.D, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that the broadband internet connectivity will also be restored from Tuesday. Assam has been the Centre of the anti-CAA protests which started on Friday.

Assam restores internet, lifts curfew

Assam Government has decided to lift curfew completely from Tuesday December 17, 2019, including the night curfew. The broad band internet connectivity will also stand restored from tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2019

Anti-CAA protests

Currently, violent protests are rampant across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. The protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

Bengal & Assam worst-hit protests

The situation is most grim in Assam. The government has revealed that 136 cases of vandalism & other related crimes have been registered and that police have arrested 190 persons in connection with the recent spate of violence. While day-time curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati, the internet was sapped throughout the state on Saturday. Four people have died in the anti-CAA protests, succumbing to injuries due to police firing.

Similarly in Bengal, sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. Train services too have been suspended from Kolkata to North Bengal and North East. Police have arrested 354 miscreants across the state.

