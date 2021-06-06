Ghaziabad Police Raids Swimming Pool; Arrests Owner For Flouting COVID-19 Curfew Norms

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday conducted a raid at a private swimming pool after receiving information that the pool is being operated during the ongoing lockdown. The Ghaziabad Police further informed that the owner of the swimming pool has been booked for allegedly operating the pool amid the COVID-19 curfew.

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Police raids swimming pool

Giving further details of the Ghaziabad swimming pool raid incident, the local police informed that with the COVID curfew is still in place in Uttar Pradesh, the locals violated the lockdown rules and gathered at the pool in large numbers. As the Ghaziabad police entered the compound, dozens of men were seen rushing from the police. Some of the locals also dived into the swimming pool in an attempt to escape, the police added.

"We received information through locals that a pool in Loni Border area had secretly opened its doors to locals. A police team immediately reached the spot. The owner has been booked and a case has been filed against him under various sections," said Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Loni area Atul Sonkar.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 16,97,352 positive cases, out of which, 16,56,763 have successfully and 21,151 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,027 new cases, 4,346 fresh recoveries and 120 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 19,438.

(Image: ANI, PTI)