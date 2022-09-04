Goa Police, Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest Organiser, Partygoer In Rave Party Bust In Vagator

The Anjuna police and the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Goa conducted a joint raid at the Club 9 Bar at Vagator and arrested the party organiser Wayne Davis. A person named Mithun Gopal was also booked for possessing Methamphetamine worth ₹ 10,000. An offence under 22(a) and 25 of NDPS Act has been registered.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of IPS Shobhit Saxena, SP North along with Sub-Divisional police officer (SDPO), Mapusa, Jivba Dalvi.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of drug overdose in Goa

It’s important to note that Tik Tok star and Big Boss contestant Sonali Phogat died of drug overdose and her associates spiked her drinks, said Goa police. Phogat was drugged by her associates at the Curlies Restaurant in Anjuna, from where she was brought dead to St Anthony’s hospital.

In the case, one suspected drug peddler - Dattprashad Gaonkar, who was working at the Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where Phogat and her associates stayed, was also arrested on August 28, five days after Phogat was killed on August 23. The police official also confirmed that the leftovers from the drugs were recovered from the restaurant’s washroom.

