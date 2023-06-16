Ground Reality Of Manipur Where Peace Still Appears Far-fetched

It has been more than 40 days since ethnic violence erupted between the Kuki and the Meitei communities in Manipur, during a rally called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) and supported by a Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF). But peace still appears too far-fetched in the Northeastern state. Despite all the efforts put in by the central as well as state government the law and order situation has been deteriorated to such an extent that even the official residences of the state ministers are no longer safe. Not to forget the safety at the police stations from where arms and ammunition were also looted. Over the last 40 days, more than 100 people have died and over 500 injured. More than 4000 cases of arson have been reported from all across Manipur. The lifeline of Manipur, National Highway 2 has been blocked and in the next few days, Imphal is bound to face a shortage of essential commodities. Something that is still too far now is a solution to the ongoing crisis.

However, the Indian Army along with other security forces have been taken under command and efforts are being made to ensure peace in the state. The state government has said that violence can't be tolerated and warned of stringent action against those involved in such activity. The government claims that the situation is under control in the state.

Kuki community demands President Rule in Manipur

As of today, the Kuki groups are demanding the imposition of President Rule in the state, whereas, demands like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and opposing the demands of the Kuki groups such as separate administration for Kuki inhabited areas etc are the stand Meitei groups are adamant on.

People want peace

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network visited a relief camp set up by the Indian Army at the Military Station in Leimakhong. People from all communities were taking shelter there under one roof. The victims said only one thing they want peace. "We want to go back to our homes. Don't know who will gain from this violence. My neighbour was from another community and we used to share food every day," said a woman at the Leimakhong Military Station relief camp. Meitei Leepun Chief Pramot Singh, speaking to Republic stressed the need for NRC in Manipur. According to him, there is unnatural growth of population in the hills and most of them are from Myanmar. "NRC should be implemented in Manipur with a proper cut of the year. Things will be clear then. There are many Kukis who had been living in Manipur since the British period, they can live, but only as tenants. They have no right to dictate the terms to us on what they want etc," said Pramot Singh.

How violence erupted

It was May 3 and the town of Churachandpur in Manipur was full of people who came to attend the peace rally called by the ATSUM and supported by the ITLF. It was a solidarity rally against an order of the Manipur High Court directing the state government to file a status report on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei, the majority Vaishnavite community in the State. Other factors like the survey of forest land by the state government and the eviction drive were also part of the agenda. The rally was peaceful until some miscreants attacked the rally. It is alleged by the ITLF and Kuki Civil Society Organisations that the rally was attacked by some Meitei groups. Soon, the participants in the rally turned into a mob and started to ransack houses and business establishments, particularly belonging to the Meitei community. The spark led to a fire and it took only a few hours to reach the valley of Imphal, where in retaliation Kuki houses and business establishments were attacked by mobs from the Meitei community.

Ban on poppy cultivation, the root cause!

Speaking to Republic Media Network during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Churachandpur, Muan Tombing, General Secretary of ITLF said that they don't have any faith in the state government. He said, "Our demand is very clear impose president rule in Manipur and give separate administration to the Kuki's." However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the media in Manipur on June 1st that the Centre is very clear as far as the territorial integrity of the state is concerned and it will not be compromised. Meanwhile, a source close to the chief minister on condition of anonymity said that the root cause of this violence is poppy cultivation. Ever since, the infamous Golden Triangle in the borders of Laos, Cambodia and Thailand almost ceased to exist as far as cultivation of poppy plants is concerned, drug cartels have shifted their focus to the Northeast. This fact is also endorsed by security agencies.

The source at the CMO in Manipur has to say that these drug cartels are funding the insurgent groups of the state to force farmers to indulge in poppy cultivation in the hills. "In the last year alone we have destroyed poppy cultivation worth more than Rs 50 crore. The farmers get Rs 8 lakh per bigha to do poppy cultivation, whereas if they do paddy they get only around Rs 60000-80000 in that land. With government crackdown, the insurgents are now unhappy and they are disturbing the law and order situation and trying to give it an ethnic colour," he said. But the pain of the victims of this ethnic clash remains the same. Be it someone from the Meitei community or someone from the Kuki community, the loss they have suffered and the ordeal they have faced remain the same.