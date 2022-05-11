Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Reserves Final Order For May 12

The Varanasi court on May 11 reserved the order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case and the final order will be given on May 12 at 12 p.m.

The Gauri Shringar side in the Gyanvapi case had pressed before the court three basic demands - when and where the survey should be conducted, and security concerns at gate 4 of Gyanvapi mosque as over 300-400 people obstructed the movement of the survey team during the last visit of the team at the survey site.

The Gauri Shringar side has also requested for a complete mapout of the movement of the Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra during the survey and also the officials who associate him.

Recently, the controversy has been around the survey of various religious deities including Shringar Gauri, located in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. On Friday May 6, a court appointed official and lawyers carried out an inspection at the Mosque along with a plea seeking the access of the Hindu Temple behind it.

Order passed to survey Gyanvapi Mosque

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Currently, the devotees are allowed access to Shringar Gauri only on Chaitra Navratri. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument that the Shringar Gauri has been existing since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same.

IMAGE: PTI