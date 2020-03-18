Hangman Reaches Tihar Jail To Conduct Dummy Hanging Ahead Of Nirbhaya Convicts' Execution

Ahead of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts' execution, the hangman will conduct the dummy execution on Wednesday of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Hangman Pawan, who is the executioner, has reached Tihar Jail to conduct the dummy execution. The execution of the four convicts is scheduled at 5.30 AM on March 20.

On Tuesday, lawyer AP Singh also approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a stay on the execution of the four death row convicts, which was dismissed by NHRC.

Desperate attempts

Advocate AP Singh has been trying to approach different forums to save the convicts right from knocking the doors of the Supreme Court to writing mercy plea to the President. The lawyer in a failed attempt also knocked the doors of the UN's International Court of Justice to stall the execution. Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma approached the ICJ on Monday when the fourth convict, Mukesh Singh, was told by the Supreme Court that he had no legal remedy left after his mercy petition and curative plea were both rejected. However, the ICJ is an institution under the United Nations set up to resolve differences between countries and not individuals of the same country.

AP Singh had even contended that Ram Singh a convict who committed suicide was lynched and killed in the prison with the involvement of jail officials adding that the probe into the suicide case was biased.

In order to save the convicts from execution, their lawyer went on to the extent of making a bizarre plea of mercy, asking why the rapists be hanged amid the pandemic Coronavirus. "I don't understand if the death sentence of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case is reduced to a life sentence, what will happen? Which world war will commence? Already coronavirus has spread as an epidemic in the entire world and everyone is seeing this," he said.

