Tihar Will Pay Rs 60,000 To Hangman Pawan To Execute Nirbhaya Convicts

Tihar will pay 60,000 to hangman Pawan for the execution of the accused of Nirbhaya. Sandeep Goel, DG Prison said that Pawan will be paid 15,000 per execution. "Around 60,000 will be paid to Pawan. We will give him this amount after the execution," said Mr Goel.

IG of Tihar jail, Raj Kumar said that all the expenses of hangman Pawan i.e his stay, food, clothes will be paid by Tihar administration. "We are paying for his travel, stay, and food. If possible we will help him with other things. He lives here at Tihar. He will execute dummy execution before hanging the accused," said Raj Kumar.

READ | SC Agrees To Hear BJP Plea; Issues Notice To MP Speaker & Govt On Immediate Floor Test

Execution on Mar 20

On March 20, at around 5 am all the accused will be hanged as per court order. A team of doctors has been asked to be present during the time of their execution. Sources said this team of doctors will be from Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital. After the execution of four accused, this very team of doctors will conduct the postmortem of the bodies of the accused. An autopsy report will be submitted to Tihar administration within one day. It will not be made public.

READ | India Witnesses Third Coronavirus Death; 64-year-old Passes Away In Mumbai

All the four accused of Nirbhaya Pawan Gupta, Akshay Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar Singh have exhausted all the legal remedies. This is the third time when the death warrant was issued against them by the Patiala House Courts. Earlier two times their hanging was deferred due to legal reasons. This time it seems that execution will be done as no legal remedies are left.

"We hope that it is the last time and the accused will be hanged. Justice will be served. On 20th the soul of my daughter will get peace," said Asha Devi the mother of Nirbhaya.

READ | Black Ink Thrown On JNU's New Savarkar Marg Sign; 'Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg' Pasted

READ | MASSIVE: Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission For Women Officers In Navy