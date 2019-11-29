Haridwar Railway Police Arrests Man Who Set Train Coach On Fire Due To Delay In ID Issue

In a bizarre development, Haridwar Railway police on Thursday arrested a man who had set a coach of the Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire, according to ANI. The accused has revealed that he had set the coach on fire because his Identification card had not been issued. He added that that hence in a fit of rage, he tore up the seat covers of the train before he set the coach ablaze.

Man sets train coach ablaze for ID

Haridwar: Police arrested a person who set a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire, yesterday. The accused (pic 3) says,"my ID card was not being issued so I set the coach on fire and tore seat covers of the train." #Uttarakhand (28.11) pic.twitter.com/7bGoGMzI3p — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

READ | Woman doctor's charred remains found near Hyderabad

Police investigation on

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Kumar Katyal, Additional SP - Government Railway Police (Haridwar) stated that the police were doing further investigation into the suspect's criminal records. Visuals from the site, show charred and torn up three-seater berths in the coach. Visuals also show authorities at work dousing the fire. Details of whether any casualties are not yet known.

Manoj Kumar Katyal, Additional SP GRP (Government Railway Police), Haridwar: He was miffed with the fact that his ID card was not being issued so he did these things. We are conducting further investigation to see if he has any criminal records. #Uttarakhand (28.11) pic.twitter.com/loDkBmCAhg — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

Shiv Sena makes vague statement on Bullet train project before Uddhav Thackeray takes oath

Train catches fire at Delhi station

Earlier on 6 September, a fire broke out in one of the wagons of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli express at Delhi railway station. The train was on platform number eight when the fire broke out in one of its compartments. Eight fire tenders had been immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was doused immediately by officials.

Fire which had broken out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at New Delhi Railway Station, has now been doused. pic.twitter.com/wv2JoL9cBf — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Nestle to train street vendors to prepare food in hygienic manner

No injuries reported

No casualties or injuries had been reported. Authorities stated that all passengers were evacuated safely from the train coaches. "A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into services and the blaze was brought under control," chief fire officer Atul Garg said.

West Bengal: Two wagons of goods train derail in Asansol