Haryana: BKU chief & 300 others booked for damaging public property and attempt to murder

Haryana state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 other people were charged for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders on Friday by the state police following the protest in Kurukshetra. The BKU members protested in Pipli of Kurukshetra, Haryana, by blocking a national highway against three Union government legislations claiming that they were 'anti-farmer'. The demonstration by BKU and other farmers union turned violent after they clashed with the Haryana police.

FIR Against Farmers Union

The protesters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union of Haryana began vandalising the site in Pipli, pelted stones, and smashed windows of the fire brigade. Following this, the Haryana police resorted to lathi-charge. According to reports, 3 FIRs were lodged against the Haryana BKU chief and other protesters for unlawful assembly and violation of several other laws at the Sadar police station in Thanesar.

SHO Naresh Kumar said, "These FIRs have been registered against Gurnam Singh Charuni and several unknown people for unlawful assembly, causing damage to property and preventing government employees from performing their duty." He further said that violation of the National Highway Act and the Disaster Management Act was also added to the charges against the protesters in Pipli of Kurukshetra.

The Shahbad Markanda police also registered a case against 300 unidentified people including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members for defying prohibitory orders along with the attempt to murder charges. SHO Devinder Kumar informed that the attempt to murder charge was included in the complaint after several farmers tried to run over the police personnel at the barriers with their tractors. Prohibitory orders were issued by the Haryana's Kurukshetra administration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after the farmer unions made announced the protest. Defying the orders, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members along with other farmers union members arrived at Pipli for a demonstration.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, the Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance are the three legislations that BKU and other farmers unions are calling 'anti-farmer'. These legislations were put in effect by the Central government for the farmers in 2020. The AICC spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Kumari Selja along with several others leaders from Haryana state Congress to support the farmers against the new legislation.

(With inputs from PTI)