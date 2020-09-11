Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 300 Cr Relief Package For Flood-hit Farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special package worth Rs 300 crores to provide relief to flood-affected farmers. The Chief Minister's Office has informed that an agriculture input subsidy will be provided to small and marginal farmers which shall not be less than Rs 2,000 for perennial crops and Rs 1,000 for other crops. Under the package, 20,000 pulse seed mini-kits will be provided to the flood-affected farmers.

"60,000 acres of demonstration programmes of different crops will be taken up in affected districts in the ensuing Rabi season. 2,000 pump sets shall be provided with 50% subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000. 5,000 power sprayers will be made available to the flood-affected farmers at a subsidy of 50 per cent limited to a maximum of Rs 3,000 for battery operated sprayers and Rs 600 for hand-operated sprayers," the CMO release read.

READ | Karnataka: Floods Incur Total Loss Of Rs 8,071 Cr; CM Requests Centre To Release Funds

Meanwhile, one lakh farmers will be provided with vegetable kits involving seeds of Palak, Beans, Cowpea, Tomato, Chilli and Radish at Rs 130 per kit, moreover, 75,000 farmers will be provided with 10 numbers of quick growing fruit species like Papaya, Banana and Drumstick at Rs 160 per kit for affected farmers. Rs 500 per unit will be provided for shade net/thatched structure for renovayion of 10,000 mushroom units affected for livelihood support.

Odisha floods

Over 10,000 houses have been damaged in flood-related incidents in Odisha while around 2,000 people had been shifted to flood relief centres. A total of 14,32,701 people are affected due to floods in 3,256 villages of 20 districts, the Odisha government had said. As per reports, 17 people have also lost their lives due to the natural disaster. The floods, which wreaked havoc in the state last month, affected 20 districts wich includes - Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Floods: CM Chouhan Conducts Aerial Survey, Says 'water Level Has Reduced'

READ | Fadnavis Blames Maharashtra Govt For Vidarbha Flood, Says 'not A Natural Calamity'