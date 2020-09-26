Haryana: Clash Between Police & Retrenched Physical Training Instructors In Charkhi Dadri

A clash erupted between police personnel and retrenched physical training instructors on Friday after the cops barred the latter from entering Public Works Department's building in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district to submit a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

A video of the clash shows PTIs in a huge number attempting to break into the gates of the building while police personnel tried to block their way using lathis and barricades. Following the incident, the PTIs raises slogans against the police and Chautala.

#WATCH Haryana: A clash erupted between police personnel & retrenched PTIs (physical training instructors) allegedly after police tried to stop latter from going to Public Works Department's building in Charkhi Dadri to submit a memorandum to Dy CM Dushyant Chautala. (25.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/j8GHdxnEvO — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

The clash erupted when the Deputy CM visited Charkhi to commemorate the 107th birth anniversary of his great grandfather and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal Chautala.

READ | Miscreants Kill Petrol Pump Manager In Haryana's Hisar

READ | 18 Deaths, 2,024 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Haryana

Protestors allege lathi charge

"We were protesting for the reinstatement of our job. We were protesting peacefully but the police lathi-charged. We wanted to meet Chautala so that the administration could help us. We will continue to agitate if they do not help us," Sunil Kumari, one of the protesters told the media.

Another protester, Sunita said, "I have got injured in the protest. Chautala came here to celebrate his great grandfather's birth anniversary and we were beaten by the police of a government who gave the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. They are not paying heed to 1,983 retrenched PTIs. The government is giving excuses for the Supreme Court's orders. We will continue our protest."

In April 2020, the Supreme Court had reserved the appointment of Haryana's 1,983 PTIs. They were selected in 2010 during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda's government.

READ | 'I Will Quit My Post The Day...': Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Weighs In On Farm Bills

READ | Haryana Govt Allows Universities, Colleges To Reopen From September 26

(With inputs from agency)