'I Will Quit My Post The Day...': Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Weighs In On Farm Bills

Amid growing calls for JJP to take a stance on the farm bills, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala asserted that there is no threat to the Minimum Support Price system. At the same time, he resolved to quit his post if the MSP is done away with. This statement assumes significance in the wake of BJP's longstanding ally Shiromani Akali Dal voting against the farm bills.

While The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed in both Houses of the Parliament, another farm bill- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is awaiting Rajya Sabha's approval.

There is no mention of ending minimum support price (MSP) system in the #AgricultureBills passed by Parliament. I will quit my post the day any danger to the MSP system is posed: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file photo) pic.twitter.com/iUnP01nVwn — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Congress challenges Chautala

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Deepender Hooda alleged that the Haryana government has betrayed the farmers. He questioned BJP and JJP on why they couldn't join hands with the opposition to oppose the Centre's bills which are reportedly harmful to the farmers. To buttress his point, he cited that AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress—the three main political parties in Punjab had opposed the purported anti-farmer legislation on the floor of the Parliament. Hooda accused BJP and JJP of ignoring the interest of farmers for the greed of power. In the wake of Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala dared Chautala to resign.

What are the agrarian bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

