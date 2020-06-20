Haryana Police Arrest Former Cop For Involvement In Two Dozen Criminal Cases

The Haryana Police on Friday arrested a former Delhi Police cop who has been allegedly involved in around two dozen criminal cases. According to the police, the accused is identified as Aslup who has been wanted by the police in Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat, Udaipur, and Odisha in several criminal cases. He is a resident of Shikarpur village in Nuh.

Reportedly, the accused carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 and has been arrested on the charges of organised ATM loot, attempt to murder and hurt.

About the arrest

As per official sources, during a police patrol, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team received a tip from an informer about the whereabouts of the accused former Delhi cop. The police party swung into action and carried out a raid, following which the Haryana police arrested him near KMP Road on the Delhi-Alwar Highway. According to a Haryana Police spokesperson, "A case under the relevant sections of IPC was registered against the accused, the matter is being investigated thoroughly and further probe is underway."

(With Agency Inputs)