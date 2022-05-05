Haryana Terror Plot: Police Recover Pistol & 3 IEDs Of 2.5 Kg Each; Probe Underway

In a big breakthrough, Karnal district police arrested four terror suspects near Bastara toll plaza on Thursday. The suspects were arrested with weapons, ammunition and IEDs. Following the arrests, the Punjab Police on Thursday released a statement mentioning the weaponry recovered from the suspects.

The Punjab Police took to their official Twitter handle to share further details of the recovery made from the arrested terrorists. Sharing images of the arms found, the Punjab Police said that the arrests were made as a part of the joint intelligence-led operation. “In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested 4 persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol,” the police tweeted.

In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested 4 persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol. Further investigation is on. #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/AHbXD13Q6F — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) May 5, 2022

The police further added that an investigation was underway into the matter. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reacted to the recovery of explosives in Karnal and said that the police were now conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

“The accused were caught with explosives as they were transiting via Haryana. Police are conducting a thorough investigation,” CM Khattar told the media.

An FIR has been registered by Haryana Police under sections 13, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 4 & 5 under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and section 25 under the Arms Act, 1959.

Karnal terror plot thwarted

According to the police, the four terror suspects were nabbed with intelligence input. They also informed that the suspects include three belonging to Ferozepur and one from Ludhiana. According to the Karnal SP, the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. He informed that the arrests were made while they were in transit. An FIR has been registered with relevant sections in the case.

“The accused were taking the current consignment of explosives to a place near Nanded from Ferozepur, Punjab. FIR registered under the Explosive Substances Act and UAPA. 1 country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges and three containers with explosives were recovered,” SP Karnal said. He further added that the accused were identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder. Police have roped in a bomb squad, and a dog squad team to investigate the situation in Harayana's Karnal city. An investigation is underway to identify which organisation is behind the explosives obtained.

With ANI inputs

Image: REPUBLIC/ TWITTER