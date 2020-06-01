Who Is Mohammad Shami's Wife? Indian Cricketer's Love Story That Turned Sour

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014. The two married on June 6, 2014 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, their marriage took a drastic turn in March 2018 when Jahan lodged a complaint against Mohammad Shami and his family members citing domestic violence and adultery. Quite recently, Hasin Jahan stirred up another controversy by sharing a revealing photo of the duo from their past.

Here is a look at some answers to queries like 'Who is Mohammad Shami's wife?', 'Mohammad Shami family' and 'Mohammad Shami net worth and IPL contracts'.

Who is Mohammad Shami’s wife?

Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan is an actress and model by profession. While she briefly quit acting and modelling after marriage, she resumed her profession by the end of 2018. Hasin Jahan gained limelight after she made some sensational allegations against her husband Mohammad Shami and his family in March 2018. She filed a First Information Report (FIR) where she charged her husband for attempted murder, adultery as well as physical assault.

A few days after the allegations, Mohammad Shami released a statement saying that he is a “law abiding citizen”, who will take all necessary steps to save himself and the future of his family. The cricketer has also maintained that his primary focus is on cricket and he will not let the matter affect his on-field performances.

Who is Mohammad Shami’s wife? Mohammad Shami family

Mohammad Shami has a daughter named Aariah Shami who was born on July 2015. In February earlier this year, the cricketer welcomed his second daughter and shared a glimpse with his followers on social media.

Mohammad Shami net worth

According to celebrityearnings.com, the Mohammad Shami net worth figure is estimated to be ₹30 crore (US$3.9 million). The Mohammad Shami net worth amount comprises of his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricketer. It also includes revenue he generates through Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami in Kings XI Punjab

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Mohammad Shami became one of the 14 cricketers to be retained by Kings XI Punjab. The pacer was retained by the franchise for ₹4.8 crore (US$635,639). The cricketer first represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2019.

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Shami net worth and Who is Mohammad Shami’s wife information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Who is Mohammad Shami’s wife and Mohammad Shami net worth figures.

Image credits: Mohammad Shami Facebook