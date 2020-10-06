Hathras Case: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Detained During Candlemarch In Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi was detained by the Tamil Nadu police on Monday after she led a candle march to the Governor's House demanding justice for the Hathras victim. The DMK rally led by the party's women group was stopped by the Chennai Police and party members along with Kanimozhi were arrested. The leaders were released shortly after.

“DMK will definitely create an environment for the safety of women. The Hathras incident should be investigated under court supervision. The point of the protest was to submit a petition to the Governor. I don't know why they stopped me from going to meet the governor," said Kanimozhi after being released.

The party has also expressed its lack of faith in the CBI, with Party Supremo MK Stalin demanding a court monitored investigation in the Hathras case.

Read: RLD Workers Block Traffic Near Mathura To Protest Baton-charge On Jayant Chaudhary, Team In Hathras

Read: Hathras Horror: UP Police ADG Reveals That 6 Cases And 13 FIRs Have Been Filed Till Date

6 cases, 13 FIRs filed in the Hathras case

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar on Monday revealed that six cases had been registered in Hathras regarding the incident. Apart from the initial complaint by the victim's kin, the UP police have lodged several complaints on 'false claims spread around the village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and provocative posts surmounting to criminal conspiracy.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar stated that an FIR has been filed in Chandpa police station alleging that the victim's family was pressured to make 'false statements' and that they were allegedly offered Rs. 50 lakh by certain groups to make such statements and allegedly 'spread caste riots in the state'.

He did not name as to who the accused were, adding that 13 FIRs have been filed across UP including Ayodhya and Lucknow for allegedly disturbing social harmony and posting provocative posts on social media. The police suspect Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other 'international bodies' in its 'conspiracy probe', shutting down a website called 'Justice for Hathras' in connection to the same alleged conspiracy to stoke communal violence.

The 19-year-old victim was reportedly brutally gang-raped by four men in Hathras on September 14, who left her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on the following day - last Tuesday.

Videos of the victim's mother as well as the original complaint, however, said she had been strangled and named the person who did it. The autopsy report ruled out the cause of death as 'trauma due to a neck injury', with no mentions of sexual assault, and the autopsy report also says the same.

Read: 4 People Going To Hathras From Delhi Arrested In Mathura, Said To Have PFI Links: Cops

Read: Rectify Mistake, Focus On Ensuring Justice To Hathras Victim's Family: Mayawati Tells Uttar Pradesh Government