Hathras Horror: UP Police ADG Reveals That 6 Cases And 13 FIRs Have Been Filed Till Date

Shedding light on the various cases in the Hathras investigation, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar on Monday, revealed that six cases had been registered in Hathras regarding the incident. Apart from the initial complaint by the victim's kin, the UP police have lodged several complaints on 'false claims spread around the village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and provocative posts surmounting to criminal conspiracy. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

UP ADG: 6 cases, 13 FIRs in Hathras

Speaking to reporters, Kumar stated that an FIR has been filed in Chandpa police station alleging that the victim's family was pressured to make 'false statements' and that they were allegedly offered Rs. 50 lakh by certain groups to make such statements and allegedly 'spread caste riots in the state'. He did not name as to who the accused were, adding that 13 FIRs have been filed across UP including Ayodhya and Lucknow for allegedly disturbing social harmony and posting provocative posts on social media. The police suspect Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other 'international bodies' in its 'conspiracy probe', shutting down a website called 'Justice for Hathras' in connection to the same alleged conspiracy to stoke communal violence.

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was reported to be allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition - all four accused have been arrested. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape - which has led to police claiming that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the CM's 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on CM Adityanath's recommendation, but the SIT continues to probe. Several politicians have met the victim's family who have claimed pressure from the district magistrate and demanded an SC-judge's probe into it.

