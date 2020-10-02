Hathras Case: Victim's Family Allege Administration Blocking Them From Speaking To Media

The family of Hathras incident victim has complained that they are being stopped from speaking to media from every angle as the administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC in the village.

On Friday, a minor from the victim's family was sent by the family members to reach out to the media anyhow and ask to connect with them. The minor revealed that they were asked to switch-off their mobiles and some mobiles are being taken from them.

The family member crossed farmland to reach media waiting outside the entrance of the village following Section 144. "They have taken the phone. My family have sent me here to call the media for speaking. I ducked down and came via the field. They are not letting us come out neither are they allowing the media to come in. They are threatening us as well," said the minor family member. As he was speaking to the media, soon a police officer came and he fled from the spot.

When the media asked the police officer why they are being stopped from interacting with the family, they remained silent. After which a verbal spat broke out between security and the media.

'Yogi Ji's jungle raj'

Meanwhile, the UP Congress unit alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the ban on the entry of media inside the Hathras village as it has put forth important facts that have damaged the government's image.

"Today Yogi Ji has banned media's entry inside the village because the media presented some important facts from the ground to the whole country. They have also revealed things regarding Yogi Ji's jungle raj. So now the media has been banned," Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted.

योगी जी का मॉडल देखिए।



मीडिया गांव के अंदर नहीं जा सकती।

परिजन फोन का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकते।

परिवार वाले किसी से नहीं मिल सकते।



तब तक योगी जी के अधिकारी बना देंगे कि रेप हुआ ही नहीं। — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 2, 2020

On the other hand, Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar on Thursday denied "negative rumours" about the rift between him and the family of the gangrape victim. While talking to ANI, Laxkar said that he has been regularly interacting with the family.

"I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," the DM said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29 after suffering grave injuries. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema".

(With ANI inputs) (Photo Credits: PTI)

