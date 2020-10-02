Hathras Horror: TMC's Derek O'Brien Mandhandled & Shoved To Ground; Shocker Caught On Cam

After the events on Thursday that witnessed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trying to make the fight for justice for the victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape about himself, a four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress comprising MPs Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Ex-MP Mamata Thakur also made to visit the family of the rape victim, but in this case, and unlike in Rahul Gandhi's case, they were actually subjected to heavy-handed behaviour by the police.

The four-member delegation of Trinamool was stopped by UP Police 1.5 km from the victim's home in Hathras, at which point Derek O'Brien was violently pushed to the ground by the UP police.

In a video that has been accessed by ANI, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien is mandhandled while appearing to speak on behalf of another person there amid heavy police deployment. He is pushed to the ground and then grappled with till he's ejected from the scene by the police.

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Expressing his outrage over not being allowed to visit the victim's family, Derek O'Brian slammed the police and said, "We have travelled for 1500 km. Police is mishandling. If this is how MPs are being treated, if this is how media is treated then God bless the citizens."

Hathras Gangrape horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast-track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

Also, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family. However, citing the autopsy report, the ADG has also attempted to claim that there was no rape involved.

Moreover, the UP Police is facing outrage after the victim's family alleged that the last rites of the victim were conducted in the middle of the night without their consent. The victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar claimed that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. The Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this and sought a response from ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM and SP by October 12.

