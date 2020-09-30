Hathras Gangrape: PM Modi Orders Strict Action; Yogi Forms SIT To Fast-track Horrific Case

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within 7 days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will be the members of the SIT constituted by the Chief Minister. The panel will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case.

'CM Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT and issued clear directions to probe the Hathras case on a fast-tracked basis. PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprits,' the tweets cumulatively read.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी द्वारा हाथरस की घटना पर जांच हेतु तीन सदस्यीय SIT गठित की गई है जिसमें अध्यक्ष सचिव गृह श्री भगवान स्वरूप एवं श्री चंद्रप्रकाश, पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक व श्रीमती पूनम, सेनानायक पीएसी आगरा सदस्य होंगे।



SIT अपनी रिपोर्ट 7 दिन में प्रस्तुत करेगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 30, 2020

Hathras gangrape victim forcibly cremated, allege kin

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

Local police officers, however, told news agency PTI that the cremation was being carried out as per the wishes of the family. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

The family left from Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night amid heavy police deployment. The body was taken by the Uttar Pradesh police, which reached Hathras earlier than the family members, claimed kin of the victim.

"The police have forcibly taken the dead body and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police." a brother of the victim told PTI over the phone at 1 AM on Wednesday.

Police deny allegations

Another relative said that the woman's father was accompanied by 30 to 40 people, chiefly relatives and others from their neighbourhood had gone to the crematorium near Bool Garhi village, under Chandpa police station limits, in the district in western UP. Senior police and administration officials were also present at the crematorium in the middle of the night, an official said.

When contacted, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir told PTI in a text message, "All procedures as per wish of family .."(sic). As news of the 19-year-old's death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

The four accused — Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi — have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and gang rape. As per media reports, the victim belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, while the attackers were from a so-called upper caste. The Hathras district administration on Tuesday said a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to the victim's family. "The state government has already provided compensation of Rs 4.12 lakhs to the family," the district magistrate tweeted.

