Hathras Gang Rape: Virat Kohli Calls Out Inhumane, Heinous Crime; Demands Justice

Team India captain Virat Kohli has expressed his solidarity for a 19-year-old woman who was brutally assaulted by four men two weeks ago. The survivor, succumbed to her wounds on Tuesday, marking a national sentiment of grief and anger on social media. The Hathras gang rape has drawn parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya case and the four attackers are currently in police custody.

Virat Kohli Twitter: Team India captain expresses grief after Hathras crime

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his grief on the Hathras gang rape. The 31-year-old demanded justice of the 19-year-old woman, while calling out her attackers. The Bangalore captain wrote that the Hathras gang rape goes beyond cruelty and is 'inhumane'. Virat Kohli hoped that the criminals of the Hathras gang rape get punished severely and justice is served for the victim. Along with Virat Kohli, several Indian celebrities including badminton ace Saina Nehwal, and Bollywood stars including Dia Mirza and Farhan Akhtar all expressed their shock and anger on social media.

(Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli Twitter)

The Hathras gang rape saw the victim suffer multiple fractures, paralysis and a deep gash in her tongue in what has been compared to the 2012 Nirbhaya case. The 20-year-old needed oxygen immediately due to fractures suffered in her which made it difficult for her to breath. The Hathras gang rape has resulted in a nationwide shock, which led to protests outside the hospital with the Bhim Army of Chandrashekhar Azad "Raavan" blocking roads for hours and protesters chanting "hang the rapists". The criminals from the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case were executed, in March earlier this year.

According to a Press Trust of India report, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on September 14 and went missing soon after. She was later found naked and brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangle her, according to the officer. The four attackers are all believed to be upper caste and the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim have slammed the police for lapses.

The 19-year-old's brother revealed that the police did not help them initially, but only took matters in their hands after the case got national media attention.

(Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli Twitter)

