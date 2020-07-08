Centre Forms Inter-ministerial Panel To Probe Cong-linked Rajiv Gandhi Trust, China Deals

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The MHA spokesperson on Tuesday said that Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

The move is significant as it is the first time that action is being taken by the Centre, after days of the political blame game between the BJP and the Congress, over the latter's dealing with China during the UPA years.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.



— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 8, 2020

As Congress began questioning the BJP government at the Centre on the border dispute with China, the political blame game between both parties commenced. It escalated after 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the LAC on June 15. While Congress questioned the Centre's handling of the crisis, BJP accused the Congress leadership of having close ties with China, including pacts and dealings that were made by persons in positions of influence in the government, but not strictly for the nation.

BJP alleges Rajiv Gandhi Fund scam

Revealing sensational details, BJP alleged that Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received a donation of Rs.90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees. Moreover, BJP president JP Nadda shared documents to show that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF.

However, Congress went on backfoot and admitted the transfer of funds as the BJP continued its attack providing documents revealing the donors of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, including fugitive Mehul Choksi. P Chidambaram while slamming the BJP in his tweet on June 27, admitted that Rs 20 lakh fund from PM National Relief Fund were diverted to RGF in 2005 and were utilised in tsunami relief work in Andaman & Nicobar.

This is apart from pictures that have surfaced of Rahul Gandhi signing a deal between the Congress and the Communist Party of China - which is tantamount to the government of China - over which an NIA probe has also been sought.

