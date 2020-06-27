Last Updated:

A Look At Chinese Aggressions When Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Was Proposing FTA In 2009

Here is a brief look at India-China relations at the time when Sonia Gandhi's charity organisations were making FTA recommendations.

Chinese aggression

In 2009, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was proposing Free Trade Agreements between India and China. Here is a brief look at India-China relations at the time when Sonia Gandhi's charity organisations were making FTA recommendations.

India-China relations during UPA

Trade deficit was growing: India’s trade deficit with China hit a record high of $31.4 billion in 2013 while Indian exports to China declined by 9.4% the same year.

India reportedly lost substantial land to China: In January 2010, the UPA Home Ministry was being appraised by former Sub Divisional Magistrate (Nyoma) Tsering Norboo about how we have "lost a substantial amount of land in 20-25 years” to China 

China was entering Indian territory: In 2009, China had allegedly entered 1.5 km into the Indian territory near Mount Gya, and painted boulders and rocks with "China" and "Chin9" .

China was building dams on Brahmaputra: In November 2010, China was building dams on the Brahmaputra river to disrupt the flow of water to Indian territory.

Chinese links with North-East terror groups: Chinese intelligence groups were reportedly offering surface-to-air missiles to terror groups like the NSCN-IM in the North-East. 

China was building nuclear reactors in Pakistan: In April 2010, one year after the 26/11 attack, China had agreed to build two 650-megawatt reactors at Chashma in Pakistan’s Punjab province. 

Chinese aggression on LAC: In 2009, cases of Chinese aggression at Trig Height alone had increased from 50 attempts in 2005 to 70 incursions. The Chinese had also built a more than 5 km long motorable road from JAK II (GR-564678) from within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control crossing the Track Junction Nallah up to Point 5459, close to Trig Height post. 

