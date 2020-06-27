A Look At Chinese Aggressions When Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Was Proposing FTA In 2009

In 2009, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was proposing Free Trade Agreements between India and China. Here is a brief look at India-China relations at the time when Sonia Gandhi's charity organisations were making FTA recommendations.

India-China relations during UPA

Trade deficit was growing: India’s trade deficit with China hit a record high of $31.4 billion in 2013 while Indian exports to China declined by 9.4% the same year.

India reportedly lost substantial land to China: In January 2010, the UPA Home Ministry was being appraised by former Sub Divisional Magistrate (Nyoma) Tsering Norboo about how we have "lost a substantial amount of land in 20-25 years” to China

China was entering Indian territory: In 2009, China had allegedly entered 1.5 km into the Indian territory near Mount Gya, and painted boulders and rocks with "China" and "Chin9" .

China was building dams on Brahmaputra: In November 2010, China was building dams on the Brahmaputra river to disrupt the flow of water to Indian territory.

Chinese links with North-East terror groups: Chinese intelligence groups were reportedly offering surface-to-air missiles to terror groups like the NSCN-IM in the North-East.

China was building nuclear reactors in Pakistan: In April 2010, one year after the 26/11 attack, China had agreed to build two 650-megawatt reactors at Chashma in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Chinese aggression on LAC: In 2009, cases of Chinese aggression at Trig Height alone had increased from 50 attempts in 2005 to 70 incursions. The Chinese had also built a more than 5 km long motorable road from JAK II (GR-564678) from within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control crossing the Track Junction Nallah up to Point 5459, close to Trig Height post.

