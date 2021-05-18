Horrific 'Sex For Oxygen' Complaint Amid COVID In Delhi Leaves NCW Disturbed; Probe Sought

With India battling the lethal second wave of Coronavirus, a shocking 'Sex for Oxygen' report from the national capital has emerged, of a devious and horrific case reflecting the extortion Delhi witnessed over the shortage of medical resources. As scarcity of medical oxygen rang alarm bells across hospitals in Delhi over the past few weeks, echoes of which also reached the High Court and Supreme Court hearings on the topic, an absolutely outrageous incident encountered by a Delhi-based woman has sent shockwaves. According to reports on social media, a Delhi-based woman was allegedly asked for sexual favours in return for an oxygen cylinder for her father who was ailing from COVID at the time.

The reports were triggered after a Twitter user alleged that her friend's sister was asked by a neighbour in an 'elite colony' for sex in return for an oxygen cylinder. The Twitter post on May 11 immediately garnered attention and went viral before reaching the doors of the National Commission for Women (NCW). On Tuesday, the NCW took cognizance of the matter and has sought Delhi Police's intervention.

The original complaint posted on Twitter read 'My friend's sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father. What action can be taken, because the b* will obviously deny, no?'. The Twitter complainant added #HumanityIsDead.

What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?#HumanityIsDead — Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 11, 2021

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to intervene in the matter and conduct a time-bound investigation. The NCW has also demanded to file an FIR against the accused.

"The commission is disturbed with the incident amidst the pandemic. You are, therefore, required to intervene in the matter and conduct an investigation in a time-bound manner. Also, an FIR must be immediately filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The action taken must be communicated to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW chief wrote to SN Srivastava.

Delhi HC conducts marathon hearings on Oxygen

The Delhi High Court has been conducting marathon hearings over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital, issuing key directions to the AAP government to battle the lethal second wave of the Coronavirus. The High Court has also taken note of the lack in medical infrastructure and acute shortage of supplies including key drugs and medical oxygen which has led to a state of crisis. With several steps taken by the Centre and the State government, the oxygen shortage seems to have been dealt with no hospital claiming scarcity in the past one week.

The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.