Howrah Police Arrest 14 In Tikiapara Incident, BJP's Minority Cell Link Appears

Almost a week after locals in West Bengal's Howrah district attacked police personnel, the Howrah City Police has arrested 14 individuals in the case. The Howrah Police has also nabbed the main 'instigator' of the incident, who is reportedly the younger brother of a member of Howrah District BJP minority cell. Taking to Twitter, the police shared a video of the 'instigator' in which he can be seen instructing and directing locals in the Tikiapara area, where the incident took place.

The main instigator who provoked people just before the incident,has also been arrested.He is a younger brother of a member of Howrah Distt BJP Minority Cell pic.twitter.com/aV2LvxANiI — Howrah City Police (@hwhcitypolice) May 4, 2020

Soon after the incident in Tikiapara, the West Bengal police had stated that it would take a strong action against everyone involved. "No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," it had added. Reportedly, two policemen had sustained injuries in the incident.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the BJP Bengal had also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of playing 'appeasement politics.' The opposition party in the state had stated that 'her loyal voters' are now attacking policemen in the state.

Locals pelt stones at police personnel

A huge crowd of locals in West Bengal's Howrah district had earlier today chased and pelted stones at police officials on duty. The crowd had gathered in the Tikiyapara area violating the lockdown imposed. As soon as the police confronted the crowd, a scuffle broke out with the crowd attacking officials. Videos surfaced showed the crowd chasing officials and pelting bottles and stones at the police personnel. The crowd vandalised a police car too. The incident happened even as Howrah was recognised as a Red Zone and a complete lockdown has been imposed in the area. The police had also launched a week-long 'Operation Covid Zero' to combat the rising number of cases.

