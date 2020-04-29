Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'politicising' Howrah Incident, Rakes Up Moradabad Episode

A day after locals in Howrah district of West Bengal attacked police personnel, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has attacked opposition BJP and accused the party of politicising the incident. The Chief Minister asserted that if an incident has happened in Howrah, the police shall take action and there is no need to politicise the incident. The TMC supremo also referred to the attack on police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad - a BJP governed state - and threatened to open up 'Pandora's Box.'

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also attacked the BJP over the situation of Coronavirus in the state.

She stated that those who are alleging that hospitals in Kolkata are falling short of beds is untrue, adding that 790 COVID dedicated beds are present of now. She highlighted that the state has moved from having 1 lab to 14 now and BJP is yet doing politics over it. "This isn't the right time to do politics," she said.

Taking note of the incident in Howrah, BJP Bengal had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday and accused her of playing 'appeasement politics.' The opposition party in the state also alleged that 'her loyal voters' are now attacking policemen in the state.

Locals pelt stones at police personnel

A huge crowd of locals in West Bengal's Howrah district had chased and pelted stones at police officials on duty. The crowd had gathered in the Tikiyapara area violating the lockdown imposed. As soon as the police confronted the crowd, a scuffle broke out with the crowd attacking officials. Videos surfaced showing the crowd chasing officials and pelting bottles and stones at the police personnel. The crowd vandalised a police car too while two policemen sustained injuries.

The state police said that it was taking strong action against the people involved in the incident. The West Bengal Police tweeted that it is taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident. "No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," it added.

