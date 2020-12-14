Hrithik Roshan Vs Kangana Ranaut Case: 2016 FIR Transferred To Crime Branch's CIU

Fresh trouble might fall on Kangana Ranaut as Hrithik Roshan's FIR, which was registered in 2016, on Monday was transferred from Mumbai Cyber Cell to Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit). This after Hrithik Roshan's lawyer wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police stating no progress has been observed in the case filed against an unknown person who allegedly sent hundreds of emails in 2013 & 2014 from Kangana’s email ID.

On December 9, from the chambers of Mahesh Jethmalani, The letter was written on behalf of Hrithik Roshan which said, "Our client co-operated with the investigation and handed over his electronic devices. It is pertinent to state that inspite of an order dated 30.11.2016, the client has not collected the laptop and phone because he wanted to assist the police to reach the real culprits who had impersonated him."

The letter ended by saying, "Till date there has been no progress in the investigation and the cases are still pending. We thus request you to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016."

The FIR stated that a fake email-ID has been created and an impostor has been operating it under Hrithik's guise and misleading many of his fans, including Kangana. Kangana and her rumoured former beau Hrithik have been at loggerheads since the Queen star had hinted at Hrithik being her silly ex.

The feud between Hrithik and his Krrish 3 co-star turned nasty after they slapped legal notices on each other. Hrithik, who was the first to send the legal notice to Kangana, demanded that she apologise in a press conference and clear the air about their alleged affair which he firmly refutes. Kangana had then said she was not a "dim-witted" teenager and refused to apologise. She instead shot off a counter-notice to Hrithik warning him to take back his notice or face a criminal case.

