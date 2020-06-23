Kangana's Dig At Hrithik: 'My Ex Lives In Rented House, I Bought My Own Home, Office'

Kangana Ranaut can be credited as the person who made nepotism a household name, after her views slamming the practice on a popular chat show. The actor is not one to mince her words in attacking the big names of the industry, most from film families. This trait was also involved in her sensational legal battle with Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana's dig at Hrithik

In a recently released interview of an entertainment portal that was shot in May, Kangana Ranaut once again opened up on the controversy, without naming Hrithik.

Referring to her former co-star as her ‘ex’, the actress shared how the controversy and the legal battle had made her a ‘materialistic’ person, though she didn’t have any such intentions at the beginning. The Tanu Weds Manu star recalled comments calling her a ‘gold digger from a small town’, someone who was ‘after his money’.

She said though ‘being a woman’, she did not look at money, girls were always judged in this way. Kangana shared that such comments ‘obnoxiously’ changed the course of her life and made her bother about ‘material things’.

Kangana also claimed that her ‘ex’ lives in a rented apartment ‘funded by his father’ and that she was proud about having bought her own house and her own office. The National Award-winner said comments like "Oh, she's only after my money," that her ex told his friends, gave her a ‘perspective’ on becoming someone who has a ‘fair chance in the society.’

The actor asked if people from a humble background did not have a chance of ‘love and dignity’ or a say in the ‘world of nepotistic materialistic people.’ Asking how could she prove that she was not after his money, the Fashion star shared those comments pushed her to be determined to have the ‘best house’ and the ‘best office’ and to become the ‘one of the richest people in India’ by the age of 50.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Kangana were involved in a legal battle, that started after she claimed he was her ‘ex’ in 2016. The former denied that they were in a relationship, a controversy that led to legal notices at each other, leak of pictures, emails and more.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in the news for her strong views on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor once again called out the nepotism in the industry, while slamming favouritism, camps and blind items.

