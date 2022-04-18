Hubli Violence: CM Bommai Assures Action Against Culprits, Says 'all Accused Arrested'

While Section 144 continues to remain in place in the Hubli city of Karnataka after a stone-pelting incident took place on April 17, Sunday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai while speaking to the media on Monday informed that all the accused in the matter have been arrested while further investigations are still ongoing. "An investigation is underway to find out who was behind the incident. We will take legal action against whoever was responsible", he said.

Adding more to it, CM Bommai also assured that stern actions will be taken against the perpetrators after proper investigations are completed. On the other hand, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has informed that so far 88 people have been arrested including Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77 has been arrested by the Karnataka police in the matter and all have been sent to judicial custody, reported ANI.

We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station pic.twitter.com/idDu6fo0jE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

The police commissioner who was speaking to the media further added that twelve of the police officers on duty were injured in the stone-pelting while many police vehicles were also damaged. Adding that all precautionary measures will be taken to avoid such incidents in the future, he said, "No one will be spared who have taken the law into the hands."

Earlier on Sunday, state Minister CN Ashwathnarayan while speaking to ANI also asserted that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incident.

“The strongest possible action should be taken to send the right message to the people who time and again do not respect the law of the land. We condemned the incident. The people have been arrested", he said.

What happened in Hubli?

On Sunday night, a clash erupted over a social media post following which a complaint was lodged at the police station and a person was arrested in the matter. However, unsatisfied with the arrest, a group of people gathered out of the police station and started agitating. They not only vandalised the police vehicles but also injured some on-duty police officers.

Image: ANI/PTI