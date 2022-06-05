Hyderabad Gangrape: Telangana Police Arrest Fourth Accused; TN Guv Seeks Report In 2 Days

In a massive development, Telangana police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused - a juvenile - in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor in Hyderabad last week. However, the fifth accused, who is an adult, is still absconding, informed Inspector Jubilee Hills, S Rajashekhar Reddy.

So far, four accused have been apprehended out of five and the hunt for the remaining one is underway. Saduddin Malik, an accused who was arrested on Friday and is an adult was produced before the court and has been sent to the judicial remand for 14 days.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by at least five persons in Hyderabad in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub. Of the five accused, three are juveniles, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis in a press conference. A major political leader's son, who is also a juvenile, is involved in the matter, he added.

Telangana Governor seeks report within 2 days

Taking cognisance of the incident, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought an immediate report after going through various media reports over the Jubliee rape case incident.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Governor has ordered the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police," stated the press release published by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

'My daughter is in deep shock': 17-year-old victim's father

The alleged incident took place on May 28 in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area and a complaint was filed by the girl's father on May 31. "At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(Image: Republic/@TamilisaiSoundararajan/Facebook)