Hyderabad: Locals Hold Candle March Near Victim's House, Raise "Police Zindabad" Slogans

Local residents of Hyderabad carried out a candle march on Friday, December 6, near the residence of the woman veterinary doctor, to hail the police encounter which killed all the four accused in rape and murder case. Raising slogans of 'Police Zindabad', the people marched in remembrance of the victim giving her a soulful tribute.

Hyderabad: Local residents hold candle march near the residence of woman veterinary doctor, raise slogans of 'Police Zindabad', after police encounter during which all 4 accused were killed today. pic.twitter.com/nBmBhH1nIq — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

READ | Over 1,000 Fast Track Courts To Be Set Up For Rape Cases

Hyderabad encounter

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police on National Highway-44. The accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to recreate the entire scene. As per the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter.

READ | Women celebrate encounter of accused in Hyderabad rape case

Hyderabad Horror

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody after a gangrape and murder incident took place in Hyderabad on the night of November 27. A charred body was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Further investigations revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by four men on the highway near a toll plaza. A preliminary probe stated that after raping, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night.

The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

READ | Hyderabad Encounter: Some ex-cops welcome it, some term it 'short-cut'