Over 1,000 Fast Track Courts To Be Set Up For Rape Cases

The government told the Parliament on Friday that it has formulated a scheme to set up 1,023 fast track special courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases, including that of minors.

In a written reply, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that the scheme would cost Rs 767.25 crore to state and Central governments.

"Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India has formulated a Scheme, on the lines of other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, for setting up of a total of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases and cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a PIB release said.

The minister told the Parliament that the Central government would contribute Rs 474 crore to set up the special courts under the scheme.

"It has been proposed to set up 218 FTSCs in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The decision of Government of Uttar Pradesh in this regard is awaited," it said.

Nirbhaya fund

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday sanctioned Rs 100 crores from the 'Nirbhaya' Fund for setting up and strengthening of women help desks at police stations across the country.

The fund will be used in making the police stations more women-friendly and approachable as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station. Essentially, female police officers would be deployed at these help desks.

The officials would be trained to be sensitive towards twomen who would come with their grievances. These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counseling, shelter, rehabilitation, and training, etc.

The move has come after numerous cases of rape and murder involving women have surfaced from across the country. The Nirbhaya Fund was created in 2013 after the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.

(with ANI inputs)