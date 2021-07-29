Hyderabad: Police & WCD Rescue 83 Children Lured In Beggary, Reunited With Families

In a breaking development in Telangana, the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare along with Hyderabad Police rescued 83 children from beggary schemes and reunited them with their families under a successful operation. Both departments conducted the task in a 10-day drive to prevent children from mooching on city streets.

To rule out the possibility of human trafficking, an official stated that the children were sent to native places only after conducting DNA tests on them.

An IAS officer took to Twitter to report the incident, she wrote, "Kudos to the team effort of WCD Telangana and Hyderabad Police that led to the rescue of 83 children from Gulbarga who were being used for begging in Hyderabad city. The kids have been safely returned to their parents, after DNA check and counselling."

Teen Girl Rescued From Human Trafficking Trap In Mathura

On July 28, a 15-year-old girl from Bihar was rescued here after allegedly being trafficked into prostitution by her relatives, the police told PTI. The victim is a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar and was apparently sold to a middle-aged person in Mathura by her relatives.

"She was sold for Rs 60,000 to a middle-aged person in Mathura by her bua and mausi (aunts) recently," said Narendra Parihar, Mathura district in-charge, Childline helpline.

The girl told the Childline official that the man wanted to use her for prostitution. She was brutally beaten for refusing to get into the flesh trade, the girl told the official. On July 26, the girl fled her owner's house and took shelter in a colony falling under the Highway police station area in the district.

The police officials were called after she narrated her plight to the residents of the colony. SHO of Highway police station said that he immediately called authorities of Child Social Services and handed over the girl to them.

After learning about the girl's plight, she was sent for a COVID-19 test and later handed over to the district child welfare committee, officials added. She was then sent to the Rashtriya Mahila Sharnalaya in the district while family members have been informed and asked to report to the institute.

According to officials, a case on charges of human trafficking and violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been taken up.