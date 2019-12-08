Hyderabad Veterinarian's Sister Demands Change In Law To Deny Bail To Rape Accused

The sister of Hyderabad veterinarian who was raped and murdered on Saturday has said that the law should be amended to ensure that accused to not get bail in rape cases. "Laws should be amended so that accused don't get bail in such cases," she said speaking to ANI and demanded speedy justice. "There has to be a full stop to such incidents. Justice should be delivered at the earliest. It shouldn't take years and the victim is killed in the meantime," she said. The veterinarian was gangraped and set ablaze on the night of November 27. Her charred body was found on the next day. Four people were arrested in connection with the case.

Disha's father wants justice for Unnao rape victim

The father of the Hyderabad veterinarian reacted to the death of Unnao rape victim who passed away on December 6 and stated that she should get justice. He mentioned that the entire country should introspect over the recent developments. Moreover, the Hyderabad vet's father reiterated the need for stricter laws so that rapists could be hanged faster.

READ | Sanjay Nirupam on Telangana encounter killings: It's need of the hour

Hyderabad Encounter

Earlier on Friday, the four accused were taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for a reconstruction of the crime, the police said. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signalled the others, thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. According to police, the four accused snatched their weapons and tried to flee. All four accused were in police custody since Wednesday. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

READ | 'Savage Taliban-style justice' will make courts irrelevant: Sibal on Telangana encounter

Two pleas filed in SC demanding probe on officers involved

Opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners have claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

READ | Telangana HC: Preserve bodies of 4 accused in vet rape & murder case till Dec 9

READ | Athawale on Hyderabad encounter: 'I will talk to Telangana CM on initiating a probe'

(With ANI inputs)