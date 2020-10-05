IAF Chief Talks Rafale, Tejas & '2-front War' In Pre-Air Force Day Annual Press Conference

Ahead of the Indian Air Force Day Parade on October 8, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed a press conference talking about the induction of the new Rafale jets and the nation's preparedness in handling a possible two-front war with China and Pakistan.

"The integration of Rafales brings in a platform which is way ahead and would give us an edge and capability to strike first and deep," said the IAF chief. "Indian Air Force is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war," he added.

'IAF among the best operationally'

Talking about the situation on both fronts of the country's borders, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria assured the citizens that the Indian Air Force's operations were among the best and the IAF was combat-ready. "Our position as a credible combat-ready force is vital, given the role Air Force will play towards ensuring victory in any future conflict. The emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood and beyond mandates need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare. I can share with you with confidence that operationally, we are amongst the best," he said.

#WATCH IAF chief says, "...We've deployed to all relevant operational locations, required to access this area. Be rest assured that we've deployed strongly & firmly in place to handle any contingency," when asked about deployment of Air Force in Ladakh during standoff with China. pic.twitter.com/evWpFsXBAw — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

IAF Chief addresses LAC & China

The IAF Chief also answered questions on the ongoing standoff between India and China, saying, "The talks towards disengagement, followed by de-escalation, are on. We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected." Meanwhile, he also assured that as far as the preparedness went, the IAF was 'well-positioned'. "We are very well positioned and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there China can get the better of us," he said.

"Current progress is slow, what we see is increase in effort to dig-in for winter, in terms of forces on ground, in terms of deployment of air assets in air fields close by. Defence forces see ground reality after that. Our further action will depend on ground realities," he said.

IAF's future vision

Talking about the future of the IAF, Chief Marshal Bhaduria revealed that in the next 5 years, the IAF would commence induction of 83 LCA Mark 1As. "We're supportive of DRDO and HAL's effort in their indigenous production & you'll soon see the contracts for HTT-40 and Light Combat Helicopter in this area," he said. "We've operationalised Rafales, Chinooks, Apache & integrated them with our concept of operations in record time," he added.

Our vision is to continue to scale up our combat capability and credibility as a force to reckon through modernisation & operational training & substantially increase indigenous equipment to achieve self-reliance and strategic autonomy: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria https://t.co/H7fAMtIJiX pic.twitter.com/YEhGddaGEX — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft is all set to fly in the ‘Vijay’ formation along with Jaguars in the ‘Transformer’ formation with the Su-30 MKI and LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during the Air Force Day parade this year. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the establishment of the IAF in 1932. The force will celebrate its 88th anniversary this year.

(With Agency Inputs)

