Illegal firearm units busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Sitapur

Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) The police busted three illegal firearms-manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh as it seized over 30 country-made pistols along with ammunition in separate incidents in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

The police also seized 20,000 litre of illicit liquor in the Unnao district of the poll-bound state, the officials said.

One person was arrested in the Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar after his illegal firearms-manufacturing unit was busted by the police.

As many as 21 finished and unfinished firearms along with ammunition were seized from the spot, the police said in a statement.

“An illegal firearms-making set-up was busted in the Bahjoi police station area of the Sambhal district where seven weapons, including some semi-finished ones and ammunition, were seized,” the police said.

One person, having a criminal history with nine FIRs lodged against him, was arrested there, the police added.

The police in the Sitapur district also nabbed one person after it busted his illegal firearms-making unit in the Pisawan area.

“Six firearms along with ammunition were seized from the spot,” the police said.

In Mainpuri, 10 illegal firearms and 40 rounds of ammunition were seized from a man during a security check in the Elau police station area, they said.

The accused was on a motorcycle and allegedly transporting the cache of arms when he was held on Sunday in a joint action by the local police and the Crime Branch.

Besides the firearms, around 20,000 illicit liquor was seized by the police in Unnao district, adjoining state capital Lucknow.

The liquor seized is estimated worth Rs 17 lakh and two persons were arrested from the liquor facility located in the Sadar police station area, the police said. PTI KIS RAX RAX

