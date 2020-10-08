IMPACT: Rahul Gandhi's Aide Shyoraj Jivan Arrested For Allegedly Planning Riots In Hathras

In a massive development, Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday for allegedly planning to incite riots in Hathras. The police claim that Jivan who had been issued summons by them failed to appear at the police station. This development comes a day after Republic TV caught Jivan on tape confessing intentions to incite riots in Hathras over the 19-year-old Dalit woman's death after she was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men.

In the sting broken on Wednesday by Republic TV, Jivan bragged about how Congress was allegedly ready to engineer riots in the aftermath of the Hathras incident. When asked about why there would be 'fierce clashes', he said, "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day". Moreover, he alleged that leaders from Delhi such as Rahul Gandhi were ready to arrive on the scene depending on the scale of violence.

Congress leader Shyoraj Valmiki said, "Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city."

"Of course they (national leaders) will come. PL Punia can come. Mukul Wasnik can come. We can call anybody from Congress. From the Samajwadi Party, we can get Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul will come when bullets are fired. Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die," he elaborated. Reacting to this development, UP CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that some political forces were not letting go of their divisive mindset, unhappy with the state's development.

UP police file criminal conspiracy cases

Police filed two FIRs against Jivan for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case. Apart from this case, police have filed 14 FIRs and 6 cases across UP alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident - arresting four PFI members. The government which has formed a 3-member SIT to probe into the case, has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe while contending that 'no sexual assault occurred'. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir have been suspended for cremating the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent.